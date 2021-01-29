Several trails, recreation sites begin to reopen after Dolan Fire closures

News

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KION) Officials with the Los Padres National Forest have revised a Dolan Fire closure order, allowing some trails and recreation sites to reopen.

The order went into effect after the fire started in the Los Padres National Forest in August. The revision allows some reopening, but the fire perimeter will still be closed to the public.

National forest officials say they Salmon Creek, Cruickshank, Buckeye and San Carpoforo trails on the southern side will reopen, and trails connecting with Tassajara Road and Arroyo Seco Day Use Area will also reopen.

Recreation sites that are now open include White Oaks, China Camp, Arroyo Seco, Kirk Creek and Plaskett Creek Campgrounds.

Los Padres National Forest officials suggest that visitors should check for road closures that may block access ahead of time. They said they will be assessing the developed campgrounds to see if they need any clearing or maintenance after this week's storm.

The Dolan Fire burn scar still poses hazards due to the amount of damage the fire caused, according to officials. They said large parts of the burned are have no vegetation and are prone to landslides. Officials expect it will take at least a year for the area to recover.