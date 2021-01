News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric reports that 3,882 customers are without power in north Salinas and Prunedale Friday afternoon.

The outage started at around 12:15 p.m., and PG&E reports that it appears the outage was caused by the weather.

An estimate of when power is expected to be restored has not been released.

