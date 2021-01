News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Alameda County firefighters rescued two horses on River Road Thursday, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

According to the agency, the owner of the horses asked for help after they got stuck in a pen full of mud from the River Fire area. Both are being evaluated by a veterinarian and the SPCA.

On Wednesday, about 50 large animals needed to be rescued from the River Road area.