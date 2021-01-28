Horse and pony rescued after spending 18 hours stuck in mud

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/28/2021 6 p.m. SPCA Monterey County has released more details about a horse and pony rescued from a muddy pen.

The organization said they were found stuck on Limekiln Road off River Road, an area that had a debris flow that trapped the two animals.

The SPCA said they had been stuck for about 18 hours, but when the owners found them, they contacted the SPCA and passing fire departments, which were able to work together on the rescue.

The horse and pony are being taken to a veterinary clinic for overnight care.











PREVIOUS STORY: Alameda County firefighters rescued two horses on River Road Thursday, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

According to the agency, the owner of the horses asked for help after they got stuck in a pen full of mud from the River Fire area. Both are being evaluated by a veterinarian and the SPCA.

On Wednesday, about 50 large animals needed to be rescued from the River Road area.