Chualar evacuation point closes

News

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials announced that a temporary evacuation point located at Chualar Union Elementary School has closed.

Officials say this is because of localized flooding in the area.

An evacuation point is still open at Toro Park School on Portola Drive and the Carmel Valley Library

Evacuation orders are still in place for the areas around the River, Carmel and Dolan Fire burn scars, but new orders have also been issued for the Carmel River Lagoon area.