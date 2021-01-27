Santa Cruz County traffic hazards and closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) -- Traffic hazards and road closures continue to pop up in Santa Cruz County due to the heavy rain and gusty winds hitting the Central Coast.
4:25 a.m. -- CHP reports a traffic hazard blocking both lanes of Laurel Rd. east of State Route 17.
4:16 a.m. -- CHP reports mud, rocks, and dirt in the road on Westbound State Route 19 and Rogge Ln.
4:06 a.m. -- CHP reports one lane and part of another is blocked on Felton Empire Rd. near Empire Grade.
3:54 a.m. -- CHP reports a traffic collision on State Route 129 and Old Chittenden Rd. Injuries are unknown.
3:12 a.m. -- CHP reports defective Traffic Signals on Daubenbiss Ave. near Soquel Dr.
1:41 a.m. -- CHP reports roadway flooding on State Route 9 near Riverdale Blvd.
1:26 a.m. -- CHP reports standing water on the bridge at State Route 9 near Cresta Drive.
12:48 a.m. -- CHP reports roadway flooding with 1 ft. of water in the Eastbound land of Mt. Hermon Road and Covenant Lane. CHP says there is a drain to help clear roads.
9:22 p.m. -- CHP reports 3 to 5 inches of snow on Big Basin Way and Congress Springs Road. Roads are not closed in the area but ETAs should expect a delay of 10 minutes.
5:38 p.m. -- Road/weather conditions on Highway 17 near Summit Road.
