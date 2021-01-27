Santa Cruz County traffic hazards and closures

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) -- Traffic hazards and road closures continue to pop up in Santa Cruz County due to the heavy rain and gusty winds hitting the Central Coast.

4:25 a.m. -- CHP reports a traffic hazard blocking both lanes of Laurel Rd. east of State Route 17.

4:16 a.m. -- CHP reports mud, rocks, and dirt in the road on Westbound State Route 19 and Rogge Ln.

4:06 a.m. -- CHP reports one lane and part of another is blocked on Felton Empire Rd. near Empire Grade.

3:54 a.m. -- CHP reports a traffic collision on State Route 129 and Old Chittenden Rd. Injuries are unknown.

We’ve been responding to reports of downed trees throughout the overnight hours. Many hazards still remain on the roads. You may encounter unreported debris. Please continue to use extreme caution. https://t.co/St0PJWgKpp — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 27, 2021

3:12 a.m. -- CHP reports defective Traffic Signals on Daubenbiss Ave. near Soquel Dr.

1:41 a.m. -- CHP reports roadway flooding on State Route 9 near Riverdale Blvd.

1:26 a.m. -- CHP reports standing water on the bridge at State Route 9 near Cresta Drive.

12:48 a.m. -- CHP reports roadway flooding with 1 ft. of water in the Eastbound land of Mt. Hermon Road and Covenant Lane. CHP says there is a drain to help clear roads.

9:22 p.m. -- CHP reports 3 to 5 inches of snow on Big Basin Way and Congress Springs Road. Roads are not closed in the area but ETAs should expect a delay of 10 minutes.

5:38 p.m. -- Road/weather conditions on Highway 17 near Summit Road.