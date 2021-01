News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) -- Traffic hazards and road closures continue to pop up in San Benito County due to the heavy rain and gusty winds hitting the Central Coast.

4:36 a.m. 1/27/21 -- CHP reports a collision on US 101 Northbound just south of Tennant. Injuries are unknown.

3:37 a.m. 1/27/21 -- CHP reports a vehicle off the road and on its side on US 101 Northbound near Monterey Rd.