Published 10:03 am

Photo Gallery: Overnight storm leaves damage behind in Monterey, Santa Cruz Counties

liz cortez patterson storm pic
Liz Cortez-Patterson
A picture shared by a viewer showing what appears to be a boat on a Monterey County beach. She said it was seen near the Monterey Tides Hotel and Home Depot along Highway 1.
liz cortez patterson storm pic 2
Liz Cortez-Patterson
Another photo showing the same boat
daniela leal storm damage 1 27 2021
Daniela Leal
A viewer shared this picture of a fence down in the Watsonville area
pine canyon slide
Monterey County Sheriff's Office
This photo shows a slide in the Pine Canyon area
pine canyon slide
Monterey County Sheriff's Office
This photo shows a slide in the Pine Canyon area
ruby ruiz soledad storm damage 1 27 2021
Ruby Ruiz
Viewer Ruby Ruiz spotted fence damage in Soledad
pacific grove flooding and debris 1 27 2021
Pacific Grove Police
A chaise lounge found by Pacific Grove Police in a roadway
erika storm damage moco 1 27 2021
KION
KION's Erika Bratten was in Monterey County tracking storm damage
Storm's impact in Santa Cruz County being assessed
KION
KION's Josh Kristianto was in Santa Cruz County tracking storm damage

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The strongest storm system of the season hit the Central Coast overnight, leaving behind flooding, mud slides and debris.

Homes around the CZU Lightning Complex, River, Carmel and Dolan Fire burn scars were evacuated ahead of the storm, and although no major damage has been reported in Santa Cruz County, slides were reported near Big Sur and Pine Canyon.

Read more from our meteorologists here.

