Photo Gallery: Overnight storm leaves damage behind in Monterey, Santa Cruz Counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The strongest storm system of the season hit the Central Coast overnight, leaving behind flooding, mud slides and debris.

Homes around the CZU Lightning Complex, River, Carmel and Dolan Fire burn scars were evacuated ahead of the storm, and although no major damage has been reported in Santa Cruz County, slides were reported near Big Sur and Pine Canyon.

