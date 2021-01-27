Barn swept away in Limekiln area, four slides reported during storm

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Officials are working to assess damage caused by an overnight storm, and there have been some reports of damage in the Big Sur area.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said there were four slides in the Big Sur area, and some went up against houses, but they said the houses are fine.

They reported that a barn was swept away in the Limekiln area. There may have also been a mobile home swept away.

The Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported in the incidents, but crews are continuing to assess damage now that the sun is up. Big Sur Fire reports that the station got about 4 inches of rain overnight and had some trees and branches come down.