Teen dies of injuries following December shooting in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A 17-year-old has died of injuries resulting from a shooting in December.

On Dec. 5, police say Ralph Carrillo was shot in the 100 block of Paloma Avenue and treated for life threatening injuries. He was transferred to an Orange County hospital for treatment, but police were notified that he died Monday.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody, but did not release his identity because of his age. He was facing an attempted murder charge, but police say that will be upgraded to homicide.