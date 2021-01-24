Skip to Content
Salinas Police: Officer okay after man suspected of DUI crashes into patrol car

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police say a patrol officer is okay after a man suspected of DUI crashed into the officer's police car Saturday night.

Police say the officer was turning to go southbound on Towt Street when he spotted a grey Honda Accord driving towards him on the wrong side of the road.

The officer tried to put his car in reverse to avoid a crash, but was hit by the Honda, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash and police say the driver was apologetic and had "objective symptoms of intoxication."

Police say the driver was arrested for DUI and issued a citation and released due to the state's COVID-19 policies. The driver is expected to go to court for the violation.

