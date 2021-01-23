Skip to Content
January 23, 2021

Marina City Council considering new housing complex project

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina City Council is set to decide whether to approve a development permit for a new housing complex.

The project is located on the 3,000 block of Del Monte Boulevard. It is planned to be a four-story building with 94 units of apartments, 14 of those slated as affordable housing.

The proposed project would require demolishing existing structures on the lots.

The council has a special meeting scheduled for next Thursday to discuss the matter and for public comment.

