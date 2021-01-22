Santa Cruz police investigate shooting on Seaside Street

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Seaside Street Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after a report that multiple shots had been fired, and while they were responding, they were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at Dominican Hospital's Emergency Room.

Officers spoke to the 18-year-old male victim and witnesses, who confirmed that he had been the victim of a shooting in that area. The victim is expected to survive.

Detectives said they are following up on leads and looking through surveillance video, but they have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Taylor Trueblood at 831-420-5837 or the tip line at 831-420-5995.