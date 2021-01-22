Santa Cruz police investigate shooting on Hagemann

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a shooting on Hagemann. The road is closed during the investigation.

Police at the scene tell KION that a man was approached by men in a black sedan at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block, and they fired multiple shots. The victim was shot once in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and right now, his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Four people who police believe may be involved were detained in Watsonville. They were in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-420-5820. To remain anonymous, call 831-420-5995.