Risk of landslides forces closure to parts of the Los Padres National Forest

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Roads and trails surrounding the Dolan Fire area will be closed through May 21st, 2021 at the Los Padres National Forest Monterey Ranger District.

The closure has been reduced to the fire perimeter, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Areas that will stay closed are areas where vegetation has burned off and pose a safety risk from rockslides, landslides, and hazardous trees.

The following roads will remain closed:

19S09 ARROYO SECO/MILPITAS

22S01 NACIMIENTO-FERGUSSON

22S05.3 CENTRAL COAST

22S05.4 SOUTH COAST

23S01 LOS BURROS

23S02 PLASKETT RIDGE