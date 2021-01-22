Risk of landslides forces closure to parts of the Los Padres National Forest
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Roads and trails surrounding the Dolan Fire area will be closed through May 21st, 2021 at the Los Padres National Forest Monterey Ranger District.
The closure has been reduced to the fire perimeter, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Areas that will stay closed are areas where vegetation has burned off and pose a safety risk from rockslides, landslides, and hazardous trees.
The following roads will remain closed:
- 19S09 ARROYO SECO/MILPITAS
- 22S01 NACIMIENTO-FERGUSSON
- 22S05.3 CENTRAL COAST
- 22S05.4 SOUTH COAST
- 23S01 LOS BURROS
- 23S02 PLASKETT RIDGE
