Police identify man killed in stabbing on Russell Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police have released the identity of a man killed in a stabbing on Russell Road Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to the 100 block for a report of a stabbing and found 26-year-old Daniel Cruz Trevino near a memorial for a 2018 homicide victim on the side of the road.

Police said Trevino was unresponsive and had several stab wounds. He died at the scene.

A possible suspect in the case is described as a man in his early 20s with a medium complexion, thin build and short hair. Police say he may have been about 5'6" to 5'10" tall and wearing a blue face covering. He was seen running toward North Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Justin Heckman at 831-758-7323 or justinh@ci.salinas.ca.us. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.