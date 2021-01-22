King City Police identify trends in “crash and run” traffic collisions

News

KING CITY, Calif (KION) The King City Police Department is sharing their concerns about traffic safety issues in the area.

The department reviewed all traffic collisions within city limits over a two year period from 2017 to 2019. The review aimed to identify trends in accidents as a way to analyze and improve traffic safety throughout the city.

According the their data, the police department investigated 405 vehicle collisions in that time period. They found 148 of those collisions were "of the nature of crash and run." They say these incidents were almost never solved because most of them happened over night with no witnesses and minor damage.

A driver could face criminal and civil charges if they flee the scene, and do not exchange contact information with the owner of the vehicle or property that was hit.

If drivers are worried about not having insurance or a valid driver's license, they are still encouraged by officials to not flee but utilize resources or programs to help get insurance with or without a license.

The Monterey County Department of Public Health extended a road safety grant to the King City Police. The department says they will work with Safe Routes Committees to School to ensure safer roads near school zones.