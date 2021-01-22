California Roots Festival rescheduled until May 2022

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The California Roots Music & Arts Festival has been rescheduled for a second time. The festival will now take place on May 26-29, 2022 at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center.

California Roots was originally postponed in 2020 but was later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event was set to happen on May 28-30, however, with the pandemic still ongoing, it has now been rescheduled until next year.

Although, the lineup will stay the same. Festival-goers can expect to see big names headlining the event such as Dirty Head, Sean Paul, Ice Cube, Rebelution, Atmosphere, and more.

Tickets purchased for the 2021 event will be honored for the new rescheduled date. Additional tickets will go on sale on January 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. For more details click here.