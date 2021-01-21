Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office searches for teen last seen in December

News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking community members for help finding a missing teen.

The Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Jess Schroeder left his home in Aptos on Dec. 27 and has not returned.

Schroeder may be in the Watsonville area, according to detectives. He is described as being about 6 feet tall with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.