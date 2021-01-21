Pacific Coast Athletic League suspends high school sports schedule

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Coast Athletic League (PCAL) Board of Managers has suspended the formal league competition schedules in all sports for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision was made out of caution, given current COVID-19 restrictions in the state. According to PCAL, they want to give all 34 league schools, including schools on the Central Coast, the flexibility to provide their students with sports experiences when restrictions change and their local situation allows.

"With PCAL spanning four counties, and with the real possibility that some counties will slip into less restrictive Covid tiers before others, the Board concluded that it was more important that individual schools have the ability to react quickly as conditions allow, rather than be tied to a league schedule that might involve schools from more restrictive counties," said Tim McCarthy, League Commissioner.

Schools will still be allowed to hold practices for all sports. For more information, you can contact Tim McCarthy at (831)-320-9785 or send an email to tim@pcalathletics.org.