Marina police search for suspected package thief
MARINA, Calif. (KION) Marina police are asking residents to be on the look out for a package thief suspect.
Police said the person in the photo they shared was seen taking a package on Jan. 15.
The suspect was seen wearing a fluorescent vest with two stripes while carrying a garbage bag. Investigators believe the suspect may be walking around Marina neighborhoods as if they are picking up trash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-384-7575.
