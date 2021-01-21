Marina police search for suspected package thief

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Marina police are asking residents to be on the look out for a package thief suspect.

Police said the person in the photo they shared was seen taking a package on Jan. 15.

The suspect was seen wearing a fluorescent vest with two stripes while carrying a garbage bag. Investigators believe the suspect may be walking around Marina neighborhoods as if they are picking up trash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-384-7575.