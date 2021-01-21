Family offers reward for finding boy swept into water at Cowell Ranch State Beach

News

FREMONT, Calif. (KION and KPIX) The family of a 12-year-old who was swept into the water at Cowell Ranch State Beach is offering a $50,000 reward to whoever is able to find and identify him.

The CBS affiliate in the Bay Area reports that the boy, Arunay Pruthi, was swept out when he tried to help his father and brother after they were knocked down by a wave. Arunay's father and brother were rescued, but the search for Arunay was suspended after a search.

Read the original story here.

His family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the search effort, and it has since raised more than $175,000, according to KPIX. Organizers tell them that the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol conducted a search with a boat and jet skis, and a helicopter was rented for the search.

The family told KPIX that hundreds of volunteers have searched from the area where Arunay was lost all the way to Santa Cruz. Those involved with the search have also posted flyers at beaches from San Francisco to Monterey County.