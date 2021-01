News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation on Russell Road, according to police at the scene.

They say the victim is male, and it happened shortly before noon.

Police say the road will be closed while they conduct the investigation and suggest using an alternate route.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call 831-775-4222.