California lifts administration pause on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The pause on administering the Moderna Lot 41L20A Covid-19 vaccine has been lifted by the California Department of Public Health.

According to California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan, the lot was paused on Sunday evening out of an abundance of caution after reports of possible allergic reactions.

CDPH said more than 330,000 doses arrived in California between January 5 and 12, and 287 doses were distributed to providers across the state.

However, after further examination of evidence collected, Dr. Pan said the state found no scientific basis to continue the pause.

"These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based," said Dr. Pan. "Members of my family who have qualified to receive the vaccine as health care workers or because of their age have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and I encourage every Californian to get the vaccine when it's their turn."

Central Coast hospitals report having doses from lot 41L20A allocated to their facilities. However, none of them reported having any severe reaction.

