Woman in custody after stealing vehicle with man still inside

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A San Jose woman is now in custody after reportedly stealing a vain, and almost kidnapping an elderly man who was inside the van at the time.

According to California Highway Patrol, an 84-year old man was in his medical transport van when it was stolen outside of a medical center in San Jose.

The alleged 34-year old thief drove off with the man inside the van. She then drove over Highway 17 to Santa Cruz.

After being alerted by San Jose police, CHP was then led on a chase near the clock tower in Santa Cruz.

The victim was found safe and has no injuries. The suspect was taken into custody with the help of Santa Cruz Police Dept.