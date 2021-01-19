Warning of a salmonella outbreak in wild birds in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Officials at the Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County are warning residents of a salmonella outbreak in wild birds.

They say the Pine Siskin and Finches are heavily affected this year and highly contagious. They can spread the sickness rapidly by congregating to feeders.

Residents are advised to take down their bird feeders as well as clean any bird baths every other day with bleach and water until they see an end to the outbreak.

For any questions or updates, you can contact the Native Animal Rescue at (831)-462-0726 or visit their website here.