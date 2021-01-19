Skip to Content
Suspect in custody after standoff near Ross and Chappell

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/19/2021 10:40 a.m. Police say a standoff has ended after the armed suspect surrendered to officers.

The area near Ross Avenue and Chappell Road in Watsonville has reopened.

Police say they will release more information soon.

PREVIOUS STORY: Watsonville Police are telling people to avoid Ross Avenue and Chappell Road in Watsonville.

Police say someone broke into a home overnight and they are currently in a standoff with police.

No injuries reported at this time

If this area is part of your normal commute, you are being asked to use an alternate route for the time being.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

