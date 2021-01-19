Suspect arrested on multiple charges following 9 hour standoff in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/19/2021 3 p.m. An armed suspect has been arrested following 9 hours of negotiations during a standoff, according to Watsonville police.

Police say the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jessie Andrade, broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and pointed a gun at her, their 4-year-old son and her father, but they were able to leave the home in the 100 block of Ginos Court and call police.

When officers got there, they said Andrade was inside the home with a handgun and refusing to leave. Police called in the Special Response Unit, which is made up of tactical operators and crisis negotiators, and armored vehicles and more tactical operators were provided by Santa Cruz Police and the Monterey Peninsula Regional Special Response Team. One of the armored vehicles was used to evacuate neighbors.

At around 10:30 a.m., negotiators were able to convince Andrade to surrender. He was arrested as he left the home and is facing charges that include felony criminal threats, brandishing a gun, felony burglary, violation of a domestic violence restraining order and delaying or resisting arrest.

UPDATE 1/19/2021 10:40 a.m. Police say a standoff has ended after the armed suspect surrendered to officers.

The area near Ross Avenue and Chappell Road in Watsonville has reopened.

Police say they will release more information soon.

PREVIOUS STORY: Watsonville Police are telling people to avoid Ross Avenue and Chappell Road in Watsonville.

Police say someone broke into a home overnight and they are currently in a standoff with police.

No injuries reported at this time

If this area is part of your normal commute, you are being asked to use an alternate route for the time being.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.