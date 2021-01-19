Santa Cruz police search for man accused of exposing himself

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself Thursday.

At about 8:30 p.m., police said the man approached a victim in a parking garage in the 300 block of Soquel Avenue. The victim said he asked to engage in sexual activity and removed his pants, exposing his genitals.

About a half hour later, police said a man who is believed to be the same person knocked on the door of a nearby home and asked to engage in sexual activity. The victim said his pants were undone, but he did not expose himself.

The man is described as a Hispanic adult wearing a white T-shirt and black shoes at the time. He is estimated to be about 5'10" and 180 pounds. The man had a shaved head and a "heavy Spanish accent," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Cruz police at 831-420-5820.