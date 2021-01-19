San Juan Bautista woman dies in crash on San Justo Road

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A 33-year-old San Juan Bautista woman has died as a result of a crash on San Justo Road.

The California Highway Patrol said she was driving a Dodge Charger heading west at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. For unknown reasons, the CHP said the vehicle veered to the left and went off the south edge of the road.

After that, the vehicle hit a dirt embankment and fence before rolling multiple times, according to the CHP. The driver was ejected and died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The CHP said the crash is still under investigation, but they believe alcohol may have been a factor. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Uribe at 408-848-2324.