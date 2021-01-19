Evacuations underway after two new fires reported in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire said two new fires have been reported in Santa Cruz County, and evacuations are underway.

The fires are located off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and in the Boulder Creek area off Highway 9.

Cal Fire CZU has not yet released the exact locations of the evacuations.

URGENT: We have 2 new fires in Santa Cruz County. One is off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and one is in the Boulder Creek area off of Highway 9. Evacuations are being initiated, please continue to check @ZonehavenInc as this information is developing. @sccounty @SantaCruzSO1 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

Fires have also been reported in these areas:

Empire Grade Road near Alba Road- 5 acres, no containment

Fanning Grade- 2-3 acres, no containment

Prescott Road in Soquel- contained at 1.2 acres

North Butano- 5 acres

Johansen Trail- 2 fires, 1/4 acre and 1/8 acre

Cal Fire CZU said the fires within the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar have been difficult to reach due to downed trees.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.