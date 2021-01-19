Evacuations underway after two new fires reported in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire said two new fires have been reported in Santa Cruz County, and evacuations are underway.
The fires are located off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and in the Boulder Creek area off Highway 9.
Cal Fire CZU has not yet released the exact locations of the evacuations.
Fires have also been reported in these areas:
- Empire Grade Road near Alba Road- 5 acres, no containment
- Fanning Grade- 2-3 acres, no containment
- Prescott Road in Soquel- contained at 1.2 acres
- North Butano- 5 acres
- Johansen Trail- 2 fires, 1/4 acre and 1/8 acre
Cal Fire CZU said the fires within the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar have been difficult to reach due to downed trees.
KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with the latest on the fires tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
Comments