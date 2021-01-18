Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:11 pm

Soledad Police: Three arrested for having ‘ghost gun’ during traffic stop

soledad ghost gun ortega garcia morales
Soledad Police

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police said three people have been arrested on several charges following a traffic stop.

Police said officers stopped the vehicle for a violation and found that the driver's license was suspended. All three people in the vehicle- identified as Lazaro Ortega, Juan Garcia and Marcus Morales- were taken out of it.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded short barreled AR-15, which they discovered was a homemade "ghost gun."

All three were booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Crime / Monterey County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content