Soledad Police: Three arrested for having ‘ghost gun’ during traffic stop

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police said three people have been arrested on several charges following a traffic stop.

Police said officers stopped the vehicle for a violation and found that the driver's license was suspended. All three people in the vehicle- identified as Lazaro Ortega, Juan Garcia and Marcus Morales- were taken out of it.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded short barreled AR-15, which they discovered was a homemade "ghost gun."

All three were booked into the Monterey County Jail.