Carmel Valley restaurant receives funding from Barstool Sports

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) Many restaurants have struggled or closed due to restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one in Carmel Valley is getting some help from an online sports company.

The Wagon Wheel is one of dozens of recipients of Barstool Sports' Barstool Fund, which has raised more than 27 million dollars and supports nearly 150 businesses.

The restaurant had to switch to take-out only due to pandemic restrictions and has struggled. Owner Teresa Blair said the help from the fund will go a long way.