Santa Cruz police investigate first homicide of 2021

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department is asking for the public's help after a homicide at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 700 block of Emeline Avenue in Santa Cruz, and when they got there, they found him with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead when they arrived.

Detectives investigated throughout the morning, but police say the victim's identity is not known and they do not know the motive yet. Police said the man appears to be between 50 and 60 years old.

Investigators have been looking at video surveillance from the area and following up on leads, but have not identified a suspect so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Cruz Police Investigations Unit at 831-420-5820. To remain anonymous, call 831-420-5995.

This is the first homicide in the city in 2021.