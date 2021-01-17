Santa Cruz Police Department asking for information.

News

Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION)- The Santa Cruz Police Department is asking for help from the public after a homicide on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. The Police Department released the following information:

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Santa Cruz Police Officers were dispatched to a call of a report of a male subject down in the 700 block of Emeline Avenue in the city of Santa Cruz, Ca. When Officers arrived on scene they located a male subject who had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival. Santa Cruz Police Detectives were called to the scene and continued the investigation throughout the morning hours. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time and a motive has yet to be determined.

Detectives are sifting through surrounding video surveillance and following up on initial leads, however no suspect(s) have been identified.

This is the city’s first homicide of the year. This investigation is on-going and the Santa Cruz Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820 or leave information on the anonymous Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.