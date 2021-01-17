Central Coast takes safety preparations ahead of inauguration day.

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

In the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration, Central Coast law enforcement is keeping a close eye out for any possible violent activity.

While local law enforcement agencies in Monterey and Santa Cruz County say they have not seen any signs of possible dangerous activity, they say they are taking precautions.

Chief Andrew Mills from the Santa Cruz Police Department says the department has been monitoring online activity and will have additional staff present on inauguration day.

Chief Deputy John Thornurg with the Monterey County Sheriffs Department says they have been in contact with other law enforcement departments.

Today on KION, Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism expert Jason Blazakis shares his thoughts on what people should be mindful of in the days leading to inauguration on Wednesday, January 20th.

