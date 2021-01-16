Free food distributions keep people and pets fed as pandemic continues

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)

Hundreds of families came out to a free food distribution in Seaside, Saturday morning.

The line tailed around the block at Seaside City Hall as people drove up to receive packages of free food items like fruits and vegetables.

Seaside Recreation Director Dan Meewis says about 700 people received food packages.

The SPCA Monterey County was also present handing out a truck load of pet food that quickly ran out.

Since the start of the pandemic, Spokesperson Beth Brookhouser with SPCA Monterey County says more than 90,000 pounds of pet food was distributed to pet owners in need, which she says is a huge jump from the annual 5,000 pounds.

Brookhouser says the overwhelming response from community members at the food distribution speaks to the economic struggle many still face nearly one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"The need is absolutely continuing to grow. We do a distribution twice a week at the SPCA and twice a month in the community and every time we go, there are more people in need," says Brookhouser.

Seaside Recreation Director Dan Meewis says the City of Seaside and the Monterey County Food Bank are overwhelmed with positive response from the community.

Words can't explain how grateful these people are and just to see the smiles on their face, everyone is so appreciative," says Meewis.

The SPCA Monterey County will be hosting their next free pet food distribution at Soledad High School on Saturday, January 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The next food drive in Seaside will be on Saturday, February 20th and again on March 20th.