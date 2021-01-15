San Benito County potential Covid-19 ordinance

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) -The San Benito County will be discussing a proposed ordinance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The three new supervisors are bringing a new perspective on how the county should enforce the health order.

“San Benito County has really been behind as far as, you know, having policies in place to keep our community as safe as possible,” said District 2 Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki. “And so with the three new county board members coming on in January here, we all independently have expressed the need to do more.”

In the past there has been few attempts for some level of enforcement to be enforced. But, Mr. Kosmicki said that there wasn’t a political will with the prior board.

“We have a different mentally about this crisis,” said Mr. Kosmicki. He added "I also would say that we’re just in a much different situation now. This surge has occurred in cases, in hospitalization and deaths. So, there’s a recognition that, this has to be the top priority for San Benito County.”

Their goal with this ordinance is to inform and educate the people when they are violating the order. It is hoped that with this ordinance there is voluntary compliance.

“We hope that when we have somebody go to the business, they they’re willing to just comply,” said Mr. Kosmicki. “But if they don’t comply, we’ve added other layers to the enforcement ordinances that give our staff the ability to use other mechanisms to force them to comply.”

The proposed ordinances has three phases:

Phase One is Education, Outreach and Cure. Phase Two is Administrative Action. Phase Three is Judicial Intervention.

“So individuals would be subject to citations of $100 dollars on the first offense, $250 on the second, and then $500 on the third,” said Mr. Kosmicki. “Commercial endeavors would be subject to citations of $1,000 on the first offense and then $2,500 then $5,000 and $10,000.”

The final phase of judicial intervention could possibly lead to pulling business permits and even seeking legal action. Despite the added phases, Mr. Kosmicki said their goal is not to punish people and businesses but rather to educate them.

‘We’re not trying to punish anyone here,” said Mr. Kosmicki. “We’re trying to keep our community safe first and foremost. And we really want to get out of this situation as soon as possible.”

Earlier this week, $750,000 in additional local grants were approved for businesses that would be affected by this enforcement. He said it was meant to cushion the blow for the businesses. He also said the Great Plates program is meant to also support the businesses.

In order for this ordinance to go into effect immediate, four out of five votes are needed. The ordinance is expected to be discussed today and is open to the public’s opinion.