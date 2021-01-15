California Highway Patrol on tactical alert ahead of Presidential Inauguration

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol announced that it is on tactical alert ahead of next week's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“Due to the potential for civil unrest related to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, I have placed uniformed CHP personnel on tactical alert for an indefinite period." said Commissioner Amanda Ray. "This allows for the maximization of resources to protect public safety as well as state buildings and infrastructure. The CHP will continue to monitor the situation and plan our resources accordingly."

The FBI said earlier this week that it has received information that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized 1,000 members of the National Guard over concerns of civil unrest. The state also put up a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, and the CHP has refused to issue permits for rallies planned there.

“For many months, the CHP has worked closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the outcome of the election will be respected and that any protests which may occur are free from violence. The CHP maintains strong relationships with our security and intelligence partners around the country and is continually evaluating possible emerging threats to the state. As such, the CHP is prepared to respond to any potential threats which may arise statewide," Ray said.

For safety and security reasons, the CHP said it will not provide any more information about the tactical alert, local preparedness plans or personnel deployment.