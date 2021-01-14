Salinas Police crackdown on violations

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department is taking further actions to enforce the shelter at home order. Officers will now be citing and possibly arresting people who are not following the order.

"We are going to increase our efforts with more enforcement where we would concentrate on large gatherings, parties, and direct our enforcement to the person responsible," said Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera.

The Salinas Police Department has seen a surge in calls of complaints. These complaints include non essential businesses remaining open and large gatherings.

'These are happening in private residences and sometimes in parks," said Officer Cabrera. "And this is part of the reason why the number of COVID19 infection rate has gone up. The surge is creating a lot more concerns."

At first officers were only giving warnings to people. But the warnings didn't seem to be working.

"Our focus has been on education and informing. And when necessary giving out warnings to people in large gatherings who are violating the order," said Officer Cabrera.

The violation of the order is a misdemeanor. Despite it being a minor crime, if you get arrested and even spend time in jail. This will also be placed in your criminal record.

"Again by trying to inform and educate the public to adhere to the limitation and our increased enforcement, we hope that has a positive effect on the numbers."

Officer Cabrera said their goal is not to fine or arrest people. But rather to make sure people are educated and following guidelines.