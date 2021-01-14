Monterey County Health Department launches online portal to notify residents about vaccine distribution
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department launched an online portal for residents, who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, to submit their information to get notified when additional tiers open up.
The health department says it's important for resdients to know that this is not an appointment portal, however, it's a way to better estimate when you might be able to receive the vaccine.
Right now, Monterey County is vaccinating Phase 1A tiers 1, 2 and 3. This includes health care workers and first responders.
You can access to portal here.
