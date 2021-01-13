Skip to Content
Marina police ask for help identifying person of interest in investigation

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department is asking for help as it tries to identify a person of interest in connection to an investigation.

Officers said the person appears to be a male in his late teens or early 20s seen wearing a black "Under Armor" hoodie, black shorts, black socks and black sandals. They say he is tall with a medium to large build and short dark hair.

The vehicle associated with him is described as a newer white mid-to full-sized sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Maldonado at 831-884-1290.

