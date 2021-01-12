Monterey Regional Airport adds new route to Portland

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A new route will be available for passengers who want to travel to Portland, Oregon.

Allegiant announced that the Monterey Regional Airport will now provide a nonstop flight to Portland International Airport in Oregon.

“Portland is a gateway to world-class recreation, which is exactly what today’s travelers are looking for,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning.

The nonstop flight will become available to passengers twice a week starting May 28, 2021. Flights will only cost as low as $49.

“We are excited to continue to build our partnership with Allegiant. Today’s announcement of twice weekly non-stop service to Portland, Oregon is a great addition to Allegiant’s existing service at Monterey,” said Michael La Pier, executive director of Monterey Regional Airport. “Portland is one of our most frequently requested markets and will be well received not only on the Monterey Peninsula but throughout the Central Coast region. We are tremendously appreciative of the confidence Allegiant in our market and our region as shown by today’s announcement. We will work diligently to ensure the success of this new market and to continue to expand our partnership with one of our industry’s most dynamic airlines.”

For more information on days, times, and cost for the new flight can be found on their website.