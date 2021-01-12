Community college enrollment drops amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

Community Colleges nationwide have seen a 30% drop in enrollment, which college officials say is due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz, President Matt Wetstein says there is currently an 18% drop in enrollment, which was initially projected to be a greater drop.

At Monterey Peninsula College, School Spokesperson Kristin Darken says there is a 14% drop in enrollment compared to the previous year.

Wetstein and Darken say the cause for the enrollment drop is likely due to struggles with a digital divide, accessibility and financial hardships among the students.

"Online presence, even though our students who do stick with it are finding that they can learn online, I think for some it's just overwhelming and I think they decided they're just going to take a pause on their education," says Darken.

Darken adds online learning has been particularly challenging for students who are learning English as a second language.

Wetstein says the drop in enrollment at Cabrillo College is also the result of the impact from the CZU Lightning Fires in August, which he says left many students homeless or having to leave the state.

"One of my worries and I think for a lot of community college administrators is that students who stopped out this year and decided not to go to college, there's a very high number of those students who, they just never come back," says Wetstein.

With the uncertainties of the pandemic, Wetstein and Darken say local community colleges could face the possibility of class and staffing cuts in the future if enrollment continues to drop.

