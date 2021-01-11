San Jose woman killed in crash on El Rancho Drive

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A woman has died and a man is recovering from major injuries following a crash on El Rancho Drive Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the two people, both from San Jose, were driving south near Hunt Court at a high rate of speed in a VW Golf.

At some point, the CHP said the vehicle went off the road, hit a utility poll, drove up a dirt embankment, hit a tree and overturned before coming to rest in the roadway, blocking traffic.

The woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a Santa Clara County hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.