Central Coast counties face challenges as vaccine efforts ramp up

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Across the Central Coast, counties are facing staffing and distribution challenges as vaccine efforts ramp up in California.

Monterey County Health Department is reporting that some residents who are not health care providers are scheduling vaccine clinic appointments after health care workers shared the invitations with family and friends, which could slow down the process.

Dr. David Ghilarducci with the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency says they currently don't have the staffing to get this vaccine out to a wider audience so they are asking for outside help from the federal government and other partners.

The Central Coast is still operating under Phase 1A so the vaccine only available to health care workers and emergency responders, and it is not available to the public at this time.

"When individuals who are not health care providers use up vaccine clinic appointments, it slows down the process and will take Monterey County longer to get to additional phases and tiers in California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan," Spokesperson Karen Smith said in an email.

The department is hosting clinics to get health care workers vaccinated and shares that information with employers to pass along to staff.

For information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Monterey County, click here: www.mtyhd.org/covidvaccine