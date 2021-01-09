Skip to Content
Hartnell nursing students administer first round of COVID-19 vaccines to firefighters

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Dozens of firefighters and even dental workers came out to Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, Saturday, to receive their first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nursing students at Hartnell College volunteered to administer the vaccine, which they say was a good opportunity to make a difference during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Those receiving the vaccine said getting it would give them peace of mind to be at work and around their families.

