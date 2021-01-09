California extends stay-at-home order for Central Coast counties

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The state's public health department has extended the regional stay-at-home order for the Bay Area region after recent data shows ICU capacity still falls below acceptable metrics.

Below are what the state has outlined as the current available ICU capacity in the five regions of California based on data reports as of Jan. 8, 2021:

Bay Area: 3.0%

Greater Sacramento: 6.4%

Northern California: 27.5%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0%

Based on the data, the San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, Greater Sacramento and the Bay Area regions must remain in a more restrictive pattern of economic shutdown that Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties have already been seeing toward the end of last year.

The state says, "Once a region's four-week ICU projection shows a capacity of greater than or equal to 15%, the order will be lifted for that area... The state will assess the region's ICU projections in the coming days and announce a formal decision on whether Bay Area meets criteria to exit the order."