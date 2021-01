News

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday morning in Prunedale.

Deputies responded to the report at about 7 a.m. on Pesante Road and said they found a 25-year-old man who was the victim of a stabbing. He was taken to Natividad for treatment, and investigators said he is expected to survive.

There is no information about a suspect available right now.