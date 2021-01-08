Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:15 am

Salinas men arrested on gun charges during traffic stop

salinas gun arrest munoz and giron
Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested on gun and weapon-related charges following a traffic stop in Salinas.

Police said a motorcycle officer stopped a vehicle on East Alvin Drive for going 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, and Julio Munoz and Sergio Giron were inside.

Munoz was on searchable probation, and during a search, police said the officer found a loaded, unregistered handgun under the driver's seat.

Both men were arrested, and police said Giron had a parole violation warrant.

Crime / Monterey County / Salinas / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content